1509 North Ponca Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1509 North Ponca Drive

1509 North Ponca Street · (816) 788-6957
Location

1509 North Ponca Street, Jackson County, MO 64058

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,110

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 3 bdrm, 1 bath split entry is full of improvements for you to enjoy. Including new flooring, paint and light fixtures as well as stainless steel appliances. Not to mention the newer thermal windows. Large fenced yard. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 North Ponca Drive have any available units?
1509 North Ponca Drive has a unit available for $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1509 North Ponca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 North Ponca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 North Ponca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 North Ponca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1509 North Ponca Drive offer parking?
No, 1509 North Ponca Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1509 North Ponca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 North Ponca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 North Ponca Drive have a pool?
No, 1509 North Ponca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1509 North Ponca Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 North Ponca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 North Ponca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 North Ponca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 North Ponca Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 North Ponca Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
