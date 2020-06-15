1049 Parkway Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

BISMARCK - 1 acre, Lake Access & Garage - $245 mth - Property Id: 290652



ONLY $1,074 NEEDED TO ENTER AN AGREEMENT!!



DESCRIPTION:

2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 1200 Sq Ft home on a large nearly 1 acre lot, Large Rooms, Fenced Yard, Garage, Carport, Utility Shed, Lake Access, Large Corner Lot. Needs Sheetrock in several rooms, kitchen cabinets, etc - great project home!



DIRECTIONS:

From Farmington: Head West On Hwy W (Towards Doe Run), Continue Straight On Hwy NN, Turn Left At Iron Mountain Lake Entrance (Aka Parkway Dr.), Follow Parkway Dr. House Is On The Right.



$1,074 Total Amount Required To Enter An Agreement,

Includes:

Down Payment: $695

1st Monthly Payment: $245.72

1st Monthly Taxes: $44.28

1st Monthly No-Insurance Fee: $49

1st Monthly Sewer Assessments: $40



Purchase Price: $28,695



Please call our office for more information 573-358-9700 or email us for our website link & FREE application: easyown.info@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290652

Property Id 290652



(RLNE5818921)