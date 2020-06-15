1049 Parkway Dr

Amenities
BISMARCK - 1 acre, Lake Access & Garage - $245 mth - Property Id: 290652
ONLY $1,074 NEEDED TO ENTER AN AGREEMENT!!
DESCRIPTION:
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 1200 Sq Ft home on a large nearly 1 acre lot, Large Rooms, Fenced Yard, Garage, Carport, Utility Shed, Lake Access, Large Corner Lot. Needs Sheetrock in several rooms, kitchen cabinets, etc - great project home!
DIRECTIONS:
From Farmington: Head West On Hwy W (Towards Doe Run), Continue Straight On Hwy NN, Turn Left At Iron Mountain Lake Entrance (Aka Parkway Dr.), Follow Parkway Dr. House Is On The Right.
$1,074 Total Amount Required To Enter An Agreement,
Includes:
Down Payment: $695
1st Monthly Payment: $245.72
1st Monthly Taxes: $44.28
1st Monthly No-Insurance Fee: $49
1st Monthly Sewer Assessments: $40
Purchase Price: $28,695
Please call our office for more information 573-358-9700 or email us for our website link & FREE application: easyown.info@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290652
Property Id 290652
(RLNE5818921)