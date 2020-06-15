All apartments in Iron Mountain Lake
1049 Parkway Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1049 Parkway Dr

1049 Parkway Drive · (573) 358-9700
Location

1049 Parkway Drive, Iron Mountain Lake, MO 63624

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
BISMARCK - 1 acre, Lake Access & Garage - $245 mth - Property Id: 290652

ONLY $1,074 NEEDED TO ENTER AN AGREEMENT!!

DESCRIPTION:
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 1200 Sq Ft home on a large nearly 1 acre lot, Large Rooms, Fenced Yard, Garage, Carport, Utility Shed, Lake Access, Large Corner Lot. Needs Sheetrock in several rooms, kitchen cabinets, etc - great project home!

DIRECTIONS:
From Farmington: Head West On Hwy W (Towards Doe Run), Continue Straight On Hwy NN, Turn Left At Iron Mountain Lake Entrance (Aka Parkway Dr.), Follow Parkway Dr. House Is On The Right.

$1,074 Total Amount Required To Enter An Agreement,
Includes:
Down Payment: $695
1st Monthly Payment: $245.72
1st Monthly Taxes: $44.28
1st Monthly No-Insurance Fee: $49
1st Monthly Sewer Assessments: $40

Purchase Price: $28,695

Please call our office for more information 573-358-9700 or email us for our website link & FREE application: easyown.info@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290652
Property Id 290652

(RLNE5818921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

