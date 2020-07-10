All apartments in Independence
9404 E Winner Rd
9404 E Winner Rd

9404 East Winner Road · No Longer Available
Location

9404 East Winner Road, Independence, MO 64053
Mt. Washington

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2ee72b0af ---- Affordable 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, spacious rooms, washer/dryer hookups, unfinished basement and nice yard. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9404 E Winner Rd have any available units?
9404 E Winner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 9404 E Winner Rd have?
Some of 9404 E Winner Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9404 E Winner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9404 E Winner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9404 E Winner Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9404 E Winner Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9404 E Winner Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9404 E Winner Rd offers parking.
Does 9404 E Winner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9404 E Winner Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9404 E Winner Rd have a pool?
No, 9404 E Winner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9404 E Winner Rd have accessible units?
No, 9404 E Winner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9404 E Winner Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9404 E Winner Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

