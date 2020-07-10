9404 E Winner Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking carpet range refrigerator

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2ee72b0af ---- Affordable 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, spacious rooms, washer/dryer hookups, unfinished basement and nice yard. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups