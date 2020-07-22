All apartments in Independence
934 S. Main Apt. 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:00 AM

934 S. Main Apt. 2

934 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

934 South Main Street, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great main floor living on quiet street.

off street parking, on site laundry

Please text Brad for showing times at 816-288-6093

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 S. Main Apt. 2 have any available units?
934 S. Main Apt. 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 934 S. Main Apt. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
934 S. Main Apt. 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 S. Main Apt. 2 pet-friendly?
No, 934 S. Main Apt. 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 934 S. Main Apt. 2 offer parking?
Yes, 934 S. Main Apt. 2 offers parking.
Does 934 S. Main Apt. 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 S. Main Apt. 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 S. Main Apt. 2 have a pool?
No, 934 S. Main Apt. 2 does not have a pool.
Does 934 S. Main Apt. 2 have accessible units?
No, 934 S. Main Apt. 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 934 S. Main Apt. 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 S. Main Apt. 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 934 S. Main Apt. 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 934 S. Main Apt. 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
