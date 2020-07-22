Rent Calculator
Independence, MO
/
934 S. Main Apt. 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
934 S. Main Apt. 2
934 South Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
934 South Main Street, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great main floor living on quiet street.
off street parking, on site laundry
Please text Brad for showing times at 816-288-6093
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 934 S. Main Apt. 2 have any available units?
934 S. Main Apt. 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
Is 934 S. Main Apt. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
934 S. Main Apt. 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 S. Main Apt. 2 pet-friendly?
No, 934 S. Main Apt. 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Independence
.
Does 934 S. Main Apt. 2 offer parking?
Yes, 934 S. Main Apt. 2 offers parking.
Does 934 S. Main Apt. 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 S. Main Apt. 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 S. Main Apt. 2 have a pool?
No, 934 S. Main Apt. 2 does not have a pool.
Does 934 S. Main Apt. 2 have accessible units?
No, 934 S. Main Apt. 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 934 S. Main Apt. 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 S. Main Apt. 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 934 S. Main Apt. 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 934 S. Main Apt. 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
