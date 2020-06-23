All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9305 E 9th St S

9305 East 9th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

9305 East 9th Street South, Independence, MO 64053
Mt. Washington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9305 E 9th St SIndependence, MO 64053
Freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.??

4BR / 2Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $895.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Qualifications are

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history

Please call for more info.

(RLNE4531011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9305 E 9th St S have any available units?
9305 E 9th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 9305 E 9th St S have?
Some of 9305 E 9th St S's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9305 E 9th St S currently offering any rent specials?
9305 E 9th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9305 E 9th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 9305 E 9th St S is pet friendly.
Does 9305 E 9th St S offer parking?
Yes, 9305 E 9th St S does offer parking.
Does 9305 E 9th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9305 E 9th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9305 E 9th St S have a pool?
No, 9305 E 9th St S does not have a pool.
Does 9305 E 9th St S have accessible units?
No, 9305 E 9th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 9305 E 9th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 9305 E 9th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
