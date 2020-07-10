Rent Calculator
928 S. Leslie Street
Last updated April 12 2019 at 6:04 PM
1 of 23
928 S. Leslie Street
928 South Leslie Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
928 South Leslie Street, Independence, MO 64050
Benton
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 928 S. Leslie Street have any available units?
928 S. Leslie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
Is 928 S. Leslie Street currently offering any rent specials?
928 S. Leslie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 S. Leslie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 S. Leslie Street is pet friendly.
Does 928 S. Leslie Street offer parking?
No, 928 S. Leslie Street does not offer parking.
Does 928 S. Leslie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 S. Leslie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 S. Leslie Street have a pool?
No, 928 S. Leslie Street does not have a pool.
Does 928 S. Leslie Street have accessible units?
No, 928 S. Leslie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 928 S. Leslie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 S. Leslie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 928 S. Leslie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 928 S. Leslie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
