All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 926 S Liberty St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
926 S Liberty St.
Last updated December 27 2019 at 4:07 PM

926 S Liberty St.

926 South Liberty Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

926 South Liberty Street, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom home nestled in Independence. This gorgeous home is perfect for you! Completely finished basement ready for you to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 S Liberty St. have any available units?
926 S Liberty St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 926 S Liberty St. currently offering any rent specials?
926 S Liberty St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 S Liberty St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 S Liberty St. is pet friendly.
Does 926 S Liberty St. offer parking?
No, 926 S Liberty St. does not offer parking.
Does 926 S Liberty St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 S Liberty St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 S Liberty St. have a pool?
No, 926 S Liberty St. does not have a pool.
Does 926 S Liberty St. have accessible units?
No, 926 S Liberty St. does not have accessible units.
Does 926 S Liberty St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 S Liberty St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 S Liberty St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 S Liberty St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City