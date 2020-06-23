All apartments in Independence
913 North Susquehanna Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

913 North Susquehanna Ridge

913 E Susquehanna Rdg · No Longer Available
Location

913 E Susquehanna Rdg, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Apply for this property by 12/1/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE.

This home was built in 2003 and is a privacy lover's dream come true. Rural feel in the city! 3BD/2.5BTH, newly remodeled by Conrex. Multiple levels, huge kitchen, with a finished basement and attached garage!
Apply now to be approved and move in as soon as possible!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-491-2780, email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets not permitted:
Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-491-2780 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 North Susquehanna Ridge have any available units?
913 North Susquehanna Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 913 North Susquehanna Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
913 North Susquehanna Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 North Susquehanna Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 North Susquehanna Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 913 North Susquehanna Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 913 North Susquehanna Ridge does offer parking.
Does 913 North Susquehanna Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 North Susquehanna Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 North Susquehanna Ridge have a pool?
No, 913 North Susquehanna Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 913 North Susquehanna Ridge have accessible units?
No, 913 North Susquehanna Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 913 North Susquehanna Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 North Susquehanna Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 North Susquehanna Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 North Susquehanna Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
