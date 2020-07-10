All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

912 S Fairview Ave

Location

912 S Fairview Ave, Independence, MO 64053
Carlisle

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great Brick duplex in Independence right off Truman Rd.
1 Bedroom - large walk in closet
Nice Quiet Neighborhood!

Tenant pays Gas and Electric.
$550 first months rent and $550 Security Deposit to move.
Showing are easy access with online scheduling.

Make this your next place today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 S Fairview Ave have any available units?
912 S Fairview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 S Fairview Ave have?
Some of 912 S Fairview Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 S Fairview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
912 S Fairview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 S Fairview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 912 S Fairview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 912 S Fairview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 912 S Fairview Ave offers parking.
Does 912 S Fairview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 S Fairview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 S Fairview Ave have a pool?
No, 912 S Fairview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 912 S Fairview Ave have accessible units?
No, 912 S Fairview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 912 S Fairview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 S Fairview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

