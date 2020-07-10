912 S Fairview Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry parking walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great Brick duplex in Independence right off Truman Rd.

1 Bedroom - large walk in closet

Nice Quiet Neighborhood!



Tenant pays Gas and Electric.

$550 first months rent and $550 Security Deposit to move.

Showing are easy access with online scheduling.



Make this your next place today!