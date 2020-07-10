Rent Calculator
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
912 S Fairview Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
912 S Fairview Ave
912 Fairview Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
912 Fairview Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Carlisle
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great Brick duplex in Independence right off Truman Rd.
1 Bedroom - large walk in closet
Nice Quiet Neighborhood!
Tenant pays Gas and Electric.
$550 first months rent and $550 Security Deposit to move.
Showing are easy access with online scheduling.
Make this your next place today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 912 S Fairview Ave have any available units?
912 S Fairview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 912 S Fairview Ave have?
Some of 912 S Fairview Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 912 S Fairview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
912 S Fairview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 S Fairview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 912 S Fairview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Independence
.
Does 912 S Fairview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 912 S Fairview Ave offers parking.
Does 912 S Fairview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 S Fairview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 S Fairview Ave have a pool?
No, 912 S Fairview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 912 S Fairview Ave have accessible units?
No, 912 S Fairview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 912 S Fairview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 S Fairview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
