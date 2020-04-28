All apartments in Independence
910 S Appleton Ave

Location

910 Appleton Avenue, Independence, MO 64054
Carlisle

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
910 S Appleton Ave Independence, MO 64054
Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $850.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history

Please call for more info.

Please apply today https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/690278

App fees may differ online

(RLNE4527541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 S Appleton Ave have any available units?
910 S Appleton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 S Appleton Ave have?
Some of 910 S Appleton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 S Appleton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
910 S Appleton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 S Appleton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 S Appleton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 910 S Appleton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 910 S Appleton Ave offers parking.
Does 910 S Appleton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 S Appleton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 S Appleton Ave have a pool?
No, 910 S Appleton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 910 S Appleton Ave have accessible units?
No, 910 S Appleton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 910 S Appleton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 S Appleton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
