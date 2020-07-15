906 East Frederick Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Come see this gorgeous newly renovated top floor 2 bed 1 bath apartment.

Private balcony right outside your bedroom!

It is equipped with luxurious LVT flooring throughout the unit.

Updated amenities throughout the kitchen and bathroom.

Kitchen has white cabinets, oven/range and refrigerator.

Washer/Dryer Hookups in basement, inside of secured storage.

Off street parking is first come, first serve.

12 month lease.

Tenants pay gas, electric and water/sewer.

Pets considered with management approval.