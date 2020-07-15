All apartments in Independence
906 East Frederick Street

906 Frederick Street · (816) 572-3669
Location

906 Frederick Street, Independence, MO 64050
Town Hall

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Come see this gorgeous newly renovated top floor 2 bed 1 bath apartment.
Private balcony right outside your bedroom!
It is equipped with luxurious LVT flooring throughout the unit.
Updated amenities throughout the kitchen and bathroom.
Kitchen has white cabinets, oven/range and refrigerator.
Washer/Dryer Hookups in basement, inside of secured storage.
Off street parking is first come, first serve.
12 month lease.
Tenants pay gas, electric and water/sewer.
Pets considered with management approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 East Frederick Street have any available units?
906 East Frederick Street has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 East Frederick Street have?
Some of 906 East Frederick Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 East Frederick Street currently offering any rent specials?
906 East Frederick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 East Frederick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 East Frederick Street is pet friendly.
Does 906 East Frederick Street offer parking?
Yes, 906 East Frederick Street offers parking.
Does 906 East Frederick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 East Frederick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 East Frederick Street have a pool?
No, 906 East Frederick Street does not have a pool.
Does 906 East Frederick Street have accessible units?
No, 906 East Frederick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 906 East Frederick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 East Frederick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
