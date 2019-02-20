All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
903 S Delaware St
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

903 S Delaware St

903 South Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

903 South Delaware Street, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
903 S Delaware St Independence, MO 64050
Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1.5Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $850.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history

Please call for more info.

Please apply today https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/699397

App fees may differ online

(RLNE4854201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 S Delaware St have any available units?
903 S Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 S Delaware St have?
Some of 903 S Delaware St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 S Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
903 S Delaware St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 S Delaware St pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 S Delaware St is pet friendly.
Does 903 S Delaware St offer parking?
Yes, 903 S Delaware St offers parking.
Does 903 S Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 S Delaware St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 S Delaware St have a pool?
No, 903 S Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 903 S Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 903 S Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 903 S Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 S Delaware St does not have units with dishwashers.
