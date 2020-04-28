All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 9017 E 31st St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
9017 E 31st St S
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:35 AM

9017 E 31st St S

9017 East 31st Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9017 East 31st Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9017 E 31st St S have any available units?
9017 E 31st St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 9017 E 31st St S currently offering any rent specials?
9017 E 31st St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9017 E 31st St S pet-friendly?
No, 9017 E 31st St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 9017 E 31st St S offer parking?
No, 9017 E 31st St S does not offer parking.
Does 9017 E 31st St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9017 E 31st St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9017 E 31st St S have a pool?
No, 9017 E 31st St S does not have a pool.
Does 9017 E 31st St S have accessible units?
No, 9017 E 31st St S does not have accessible units.
Does 9017 E 31st St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 9017 E 31st St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9017 E 31st St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9017 E 31st St S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City