901 N Yuma

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54592e0057 ---- Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room, spacious bedrooms, finished basement, washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups