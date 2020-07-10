All apartments in Independence
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

901 N Yuma

901 North Yuma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

901 North Yuma Avenue, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54592e0057 ---- Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room, spacious bedrooms, finished basement, washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 N Yuma have any available units?
901 N Yuma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 N Yuma have?
Some of 901 N Yuma's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 N Yuma currently offering any rent specials?
901 N Yuma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 N Yuma pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 N Yuma is pet friendly.
Does 901 N Yuma offer parking?
Yes, 901 N Yuma offers parking.
Does 901 N Yuma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 N Yuma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 N Yuma have a pool?
No, 901 N Yuma does not have a pool.
Does 901 N Yuma have accessible units?
No, 901 N Yuma does not have accessible units.
Does 901 N Yuma have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 N Yuma does not have units with dishwashers.

