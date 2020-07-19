All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 8804 E Smart Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
8804 E Smart Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8804 E Smart Ave

8804 Smart Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8804 Smart Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Harrison

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8804 E Smart Ave. Independence, MO 64053
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.??

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $750.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

(RLNE4581464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8804 E Smart Ave have any available units?
8804 E Smart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 8804 E Smart Ave have?
Some of 8804 E Smart Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8804 E Smart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8804 E Smart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8804 E Smart Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8804 E Smart Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8804 E Smart Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8804 E Smart Ave offers parking.
Does 8804 E Smart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8804 E Smart Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8804 E Smart Ave have a pool?
No, 8804 E Smart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8804 E Smart Ave have accessible units?
No, 8804 E Smart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8804 E Smart Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8804 E Smart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolsIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MO
Grandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City