All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 8707 E Smart Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
8707 E Smart Ave
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

8707 E Smart Ave

8707 E Smart Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8707 E Smart Ave, Independence, MO 64053
Harrison

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
8707 E Smart Ave - Great Duplex 2 bedrooms 1 full bathroom. Section 8 ready. For further questions contact 8166026520

(RLNE2507814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8707 E Smart Ave have any available units?
8707 E Smart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 8707 E Smart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8707 E Smart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8707 E Smart Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8707 E Smart Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 8707 E Smart Ave offer parking?
No, 8707 E Smart Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8707 E Smart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8707 E Smart Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8707 E Smart Ave have a pool?
No, 8707 E Smart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8707 E Smart Ave have accessible units?
No, 8707 E Smart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8707 E Smart Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8707 E Smart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8707 E Smart Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8707 E Smart Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City