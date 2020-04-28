Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 8626 E Morrell Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
8626 E Morrell Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8626 E Morrell Ave
8626 Morrell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
8626 Morrell Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Harrison
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8626 E Morrell Ave Independence MO 64053
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.??
3BR / 1Ba available now
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $795.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.
Only qualifications necessary are.
-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
Please call for more info.
(RLNE4589328)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8626 E Morrell Ave have any available units?
8626 E Morrell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8626 E Morrell Ave have?
Some of 8626 E Morrell Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8626 E Morrell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8626 E Morrell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8626 E Morrell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8626 E Morrell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8626 E Morrell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8626 E Morrell Ave does offer parking.
Does 8626 E Morrell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8626 E Morrell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8626 E Morrell Ave have a pool?
No, 8626 E Morrell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8626 E Morrell Ave have accessible units?
No, 8626 E Morrell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8626 E Morrell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8626 E Morrell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Similar Pages
Independence 1 Bedrooms
Independence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with Parking
Independence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Belton, MO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Glendale
Bridger
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City