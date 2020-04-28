All apartments in Independence
835 North Arapaho Street

835 Arapahoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

835 Arapahoe Street, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Wonderful 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath true Ranch with basement. You'll enjoy spending time in your living room offering lots of light. The home has a newer roof, vinyl siding, HVAC system, and windows. The basement offers a rec room for entertaining and a workshop area. Hurry to see this one as it will not last long.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 North Arapaho Street have any available units?
835 North Arapaho Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 835 North Arapaho Street currently offering any rent specials?
835 North Arapaho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 North Arapaho Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 835 North Arapaho Street is pet friendly.
Does 835 North Arapaho Street offer parking?
No, 835 North Arapaho Street does not offer parking.
Does 835 North Arapaho Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 North Arapaho Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 North Arapaho Street have a pool?
No, 835 North Arapaho Street does not have a pool.
Does 835 North Arapaho Street have accessible units?
No, 835 North Arapaho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 835 North Arapaho Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 North Arapaho Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835 North Arapaho Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 835 North Arapaho Street has units with air conditioning.
