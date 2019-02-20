All apartments in Independence
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

820 S Park Ave

820 South Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

820 South Park Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
820 S Park Ave. Indeoendence, MO 64052
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $825.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/717163

App fees differ online

(RLNE4894678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 S Park Ave have any available units?
820 S Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 S Park Ave have?
Some of 820 S Park Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 S Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
820 S Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 S Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 S Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 820 S Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 820 S Park Ave offers parking.
Does 820 S Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 S Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 S Park Ave have a pool?
No, 820 S Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 820 S Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 820 S Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 820 S Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 S Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
