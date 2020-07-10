813 S Saville Avenue

Amenities
813 S Saville Ave - 813 S Saville 2 bed 1.5 bath bungalow home located in Independence!
-2 bed
-1.5 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Basement
REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.
AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOURS AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
For further questions or concerns please contact (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$795.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$795.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE3875901)