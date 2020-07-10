All apartments in Independence
813 S Saville Avenue

813 Saville Street · No Longer Available
Location

813 Saville Street, Independence, MO 64050
Benton

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
813 S Saville Ave - 813 S Saville 2 bed 1.5 bath bungalow home located in Independence!

-2 bed
-1.5 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Basement

REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.

AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOURS AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

For further questions or concerns please contact (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$795.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$795.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3875901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 S Saville Avenue have any available units?
813 S Saville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 S Saville Avenue have?
Some of 813 S Saville Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 S Saville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
813 S Saville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 S Saville Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 S Saville Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 813 S Saville Avenue offer parking?
No, 813 S Saville Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 813 S Saville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 S Saville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 S Saville Avenue have a pool?
No, 813 S Saville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 813 S Saville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 813 S Saville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 813 S Saville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 S Saville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

