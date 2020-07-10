All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

812 Wigwam Tr

812 N Wigwam Trl · No Longer Available
Location

812 N Wigwam Trl, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home features 3 bountiful bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1020 sf of comfortable living space. It includes a cozy living room, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, wooden back porch, fenced-in back yard, and so much more just waiting for you to make it yours! There is neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen. The kitchen comes with white cabinetry, black appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Wigwam Tr have any available units?
812 Wigwam Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 812 Wigwam Tr currently offering any rent specials?
812 Wigwam Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Wigwam Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Wigwam Tr is pet friendly.
Does 812 Wigwam Tr offer parking?
No, 812 Wigwam Tr does not offer parking.
Does 812 Wigwam Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Wigwam Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Wigwam Tr have a pool?
No, 812 Wigwam Tr does not have a pool.
Does 812 Wigwam Tr have accessible units?
No, 812 Wigwam Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Wigwam Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Wigwam Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Wigwam Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Wigwam Tr does not have units with air conditioning.

