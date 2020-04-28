All apartments in Independence
Location

810 South Grand Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Heart of Independence

Amenities

810 S Grand Ave. Independence, MO. 64052
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

2BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $775.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

(RLNE5652021)

