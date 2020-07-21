All apartments in Independence
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

807 S Ash Ave

807 South Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

807 South Ash Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Carlisle

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
807 S Ash Ave Independence, MO 64053
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $795.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
- favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/801748
App fees differ online

(RLNE5112098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 S Ash Ave have any available units?
807 S Ash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 S Ash Ave have?
Some of 807 S Ash Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 S Ash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
807 S Ash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 S Ash Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 S Ash Ave is pet friendly.
Does 807 S Ash Ave offer parking?
Yes, 807 S Ash Ave offers parking.
Does 807 S Ash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 S Ash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 S Ash Ave have a pool?
No, 807 S Ash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 807 S Ash Ave have accessible units?
No, 807 S Ash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 807 S Ash Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 S Ash Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
