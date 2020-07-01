All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

806 E Devon Street South

806 Devon Street · No Longer Available
Location

806 Devon Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom home for rent - Beautiful 3 bedroom home for rent. This home is newly rehabbed with new paint and flooring.

Approval requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/ credit history. Decisions are made by property owner.

We require renters insurance and a two year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial and Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home , please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

(RLNE5616935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 E Devon Street South have any available units?
806 E Devon Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 806 E Devon Street South currently offering any rent specials?
806 E Devon Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 E Devon Street South pet-friendly?
No, 806 E Devon Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 806 E Devon Street South offer parking?
No, 806 E Devon Street South does not offer parking.
Does 806 E Devon Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 E Devon Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 E Devon Street South have a pool?
No, 806 E Devon Street South does not have a pool.
Does 806 E Devon Street South have accessible units?
No, 806 E Devon Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 806 E Devon Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 E Devon Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 E Devon Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 E Devon Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

