Independence, MO
805 N Grand Ave
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

805 N Grand Ave

805 North Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

805 North Grand Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Bundschu

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
805 N Grand Ave. Independence, MO. 64050
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

2BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Available immediately for $750.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/995550
App fees differ with online app.

(RLNE5670180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 N Grand Ave have any available units?
805 N Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 N Grand Ave have?
Some of 805 N Grand Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 N Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
805 N Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 N Grand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 N Grand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 805 N Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 805 N Grand Ave offers parking.
Does 805 N Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 N Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 N Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 805 N Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 805 N Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 805 N Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 805 N Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 N Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
