All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 802 W South Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
802 W South Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

802 W South Ave

802 W South Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

802 W South Ave, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea3d37d08e ---- This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the heart of downtown Independence is conveniently located near shopping and restuarants.

There is a huge front yard and a detached 2 car garage!

This home also has washer/dryer hookups as well as plenty of storage space and a partially finished basement.

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

The required security deposit/move-in fee of $925.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $825.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $475.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 925 Parking: 2 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Nearest Cross Street: E. 23rd st. and S. Cottage St. Square Footage: 974 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/5 House Number: 802 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Balcony Deck Or Patio Bonus Rec Room Disposal Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Laundry Area Inside Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 W South Ave have any available units?
802 W South Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 W South Ave have?
Some of 802 W South Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 W South Ave currently offering any rent specials?
802 W South Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 W South Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 W South Ave is pet friendly.
Does 802 W South Ave offer parking?
Yes, 802 W South Ave offers parking.
Does 802 W South Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 W South Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 W South Ave have a pool?
No, 802 W South Ave does not have a pool.
Does 802 W South Ave have accessible units?
No, 802 W South Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 802 W South Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 W South Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City