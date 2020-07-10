802 W South Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea3d37d08e ---- This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the heart of downtown Independence is conveniently located near shopping and restuarants.



There is a huge front yard and a detached 2 car garage!



This home also has washer/dryer hookups as well as plenty of storage space and a partially finished basement.



Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



The required security deposit/move-in fee of $925.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $825.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $475.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 925 Parking: 2 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Nearest Cross Street: E. 23rd st. and S. Cottage St. Square Footage: 974 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/5 House Number: 802 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Balcony Deck Or Patio Bonus Rec Room Disposal Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Laundry Area Inside Washer/Dryer Not Included