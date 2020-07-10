800 N Delaware St - 1

Amenities
Shiny & clean duplex/town house for rent, LARGE garage, storage & laundry hook ups on main/garage level. Second level has big living room, kitchen, back door to nice yard & a half bath. Upper level has wood floors, nice landing, 2 spacious bedrooms & full bath. Separate drive ways, tenant responsible for utilities. Make this cozy space yours!
Ask about our December special! Move in before Dec 15th, and receive 1/2 off your prorated Dec rent, spend it on Christmas!
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531