Independence, MO
720 N Westwood Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:42 AM

720 N Westwood Dr

720 Westwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

720 Westwood Drive, Independence, MO 64050
Town Hall

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
720 N Westwood Dr. Independence, MO 64050
Freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

4BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Available immediately for $895.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Qualifications are

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-favorable credit

Please call for more info.

App fees differ online

Apply at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/872350

(RLNE5309955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 N Westwood Dr have any available units?
720 N Westwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 N Westwood Dr have?
Some of 720 N Westwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 N Westwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
720 N Westwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 N Westwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 N Westwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 720 N Westwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 720 N Westwood Dr offers parking.
Does 720 N Westwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 N Westwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 N Westwood Dr have a pool?
No, 720 N Westwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 720 N Westwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 720 N Westwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 720 N Westwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 N Westwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
