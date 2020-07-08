705 S Vassar Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This 1,200 Sq ft property was built in 1950 has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Full unfinished basement. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 4 bedroom voucher or Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

