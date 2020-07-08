All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

705 S Vassar Ave

705 Vassar Street · No Longer Available
Location

705 Vassar Street, Independence, MO 64054
Bundschu

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 1,200 Sq ft property was built in 1950 has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Full unfinished basement. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 4 bedroom voucher or Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 S Vassar Ave have any available units?
705 S Vassar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 S Vassar Ave have?
Some of 705 S Vassar Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 S Vassar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
705 S Vassar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 S Vassar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 S Vassar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 705 S Vassar Ave offer parking?
No, 705 S Vassar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 705 S Vassar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 S Vassar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 S Vassar Ave have a pool?
No, 705 S Vassar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 705 S Vassar Ave have accessible units?
No, 705 S Vassar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 705 S Vassar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 S Vassar Ave has units with dishwashers.

