701 E Lexington Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39dc3c807e ---- This cute 3 bedroom is nicely laid out and located in downtown Independence!



There is 1 bedroom on one side of the home and the 2 others on the opposite make for more comfortable living. New ceiling fans and light fixtures spread throughout.



The spacious bathroom has a shower/tub combo with oversized shower head. New updates and very clean. The kitchen is large with lots of storage. This home comes equppied with a stove, fridge, and microwave as well as washer/dryer hook ups!



This house has a carpeted living room and additional TV room attached. Lots of cute storage spaces built into the walls. The washer dryer hook ups are on the same level which is very convenient.



The corner lot is nice sized and this home does have its own driveway.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



The required security deposit/move-in fee of $875.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $775.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $425.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet.

We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

Security Deposit: 800 Parking: Driveway Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1296 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/1 House Number: 701 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Conditional Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Disposal Filter Easy Program Laundry Area Inside Tile Floor Washer/Dryer Not Included