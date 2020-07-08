All apartments in Independence
701 E Lexington Ave

701 East Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

701 East Lexington Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Benton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39dc3c807e ---- This cute 3 bedroom is nicely laid out and located in downtown Independence!

There is 1 bedroom on one side of the home and the 2 others on the opposite make for more comfortable living. New ceiling fans and light fixtures spread throughout.

The spacious bathroom has a shower/tub combo with oversized shower head. New updates and very clean. The kitchen is large with lots of storage. This home comes equppied with a stove, fridge, and microwave as well as washer/dryer hook ups!

This house has a carpeted living room and additional TV room attached. Lots of cute storage spaces built into the walls. The washer dryer hook ups are on the same level which is very convenient.

The corner lot is nice sized and this home does have its own driveway.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

The required security deposit/move-in fee of $875.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $775.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $425.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet.
We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.
Security Deposit: 800 Parking: Driveway Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1296 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/1 House Number: 701 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Conditional Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Disposal Filter Easy Program Laundry Area Inside Tile Floor Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 E Lexington Ave have any available units?
701 E Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 E Lexington Ave have?
Some of 701 E Lexington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 E Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
701 E Lexington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 E Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 E Lexington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 701 E Lexington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 701 E Lexington Ave offers parking.
Does 701 E Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 E Lexington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 E Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 701 E Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 701 E Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 701 E Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 701 E Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 E Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

