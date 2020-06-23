All apartments in Independence
700 North Sioux Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 North Sioux Avenue

700 N Sioux Ave · No Longer Available
Location

700 N Sioux Ave, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 North Sioux Avenue have any available units?
700 North Sioux Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 700 North Sioux Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
700 North Sioux Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 North Sioux Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 North Sioux Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 700 North Sioux Avenue offer parking?
No, 700 North Sioux Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 700 North Sioux Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 North Sioux Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 North Sioux Avenue have a pool?
No, 700 North Sioux Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 700 North Sioux Avenue have accessible units?
No, 700 North Sioux Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 700 North Sioux Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 North Sioux Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 North Sioux Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 North Sioux Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
