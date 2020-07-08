All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:31 PM

700 North Osage Trail

700 Osage Trail · No Longer Available
Location

700 Osage Trail, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great Open Floor plan in this house!! Finished space in the basement! 3 bedroom/2 bathrooms, great space for your family. Fenced in yard, for the great fall afternoons. You will not want to miss out on this great place.
Call today and don't miss out!!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application Fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. Application fees are Non-Refundable. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 North Osage Trail have any available units?
700 North Osage Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 700 North Osage Trail currently offering any rent specials?
700 North Osage Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 North Osage Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 North Osage Trail is pet friendly.
Does 700 North Osage Trail offer parking?
Yes, 700 North Osage Trail offers parking.
Does 700 North Osage Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 North Osage Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 North Osage Trail have a pool?
No, 700 North Osage Trail does not have a pool.
Does 700 North Osage Trail have accessible units?
No, 700 North Osage Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 700 North Osage Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 North Osage Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 North Osage Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 North Osage Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

