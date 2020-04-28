All apartments in Independence
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

623 E. Fair Street

623 East Fair Street · No Longer Available
Location

623 East Fair Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
3 bed 1 bath! - Rent Special!! Half off first full month's rent if moved in within 15 days of approval!!!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront

This property does not accept section 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4890060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 E. Fair Street have any available units?
623 E. Fair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 623 E. Fair Street currently offering any rent specials?
623 E. Fair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 E. Fair Street pet-friendly?
No, 623 E. Fair Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 623 E. Fair Street offer parking?
No, 623 E. Fair Street does not offer parking.
Does 623 E. Fair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 E. Fair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 E. Fair Street have a pool?
No, 623 E. Fair Street does not have a pool.
Does 623 E. Fair Street have accessible units?
No, 623 E. Fair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 623 E. Fair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 E. Fair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 E. Fair Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 E. Fair Street does not have units with air conditioning.
