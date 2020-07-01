Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

616 S Hardy Ave Independence, MO 64053

Freshly remodeled 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.Available immediately for $1025.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.



5BR / 2Ba available now



cats are OK - purrr

dogs are OK - wooof

house

w/d hookups

off-street parking



Qualifications are



-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent

-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years

-strong rental history

-favorable credit



Please call for more info.



App fees differ online



Apply at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/898817



