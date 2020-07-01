All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 616 S Hardy Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
616 S Hardy Ave
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

616 S Hardy Ave

616 South Hardy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

616 South Hardy Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Carlisle

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
616 S Hardy Ave Independence, MO 64053
Freshly remodeled 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.Available immediately for $1025.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

5BR / 2Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Qualifications are

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-favorable credit

Please call for more info.

App fees differ online

Apply at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/898817

(RLNE5397197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 S Hardy Ave have any available units?
616 S Hardy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 S Hardy Ave have?
Some of 616 S Hardy Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 S Hardy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
616 S Hardy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 S Hardy Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 S Hardy Ave is pet friendly.
Does 616 S Hardy Ave offer parking?
Yes, 616 S Hardy Ave offers parking.
Does 616 S Hardy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 S Hardy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 S Hardy Ave have a pool?
No, 616 S Hardy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 616 S Hardy Ave have accessible units?
No, 616 S Hardy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 616 S Hardy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 S Hardy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City