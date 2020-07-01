Amenities
616 S Hardy Ave Independence, MO 64053
Freshly remodeled 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.Available immediately for $1025.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.
5BR / 2Ba available now
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking
Qualifications are
-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-favorable credit
Please call for more info.
App fees differ online
Apply at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/898817
(RLNE5397197)