All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 614 N Sunset Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
614 N Sunset Dr
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM

614 N Sunset Dr

614 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

614 Sunset Drive, Independence, MO 64050
Town Hall

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and enjoy this beautifully updated home! Beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen! Large updated bathroom! Lots of basement storage!
Call our office at 913-583-1515 or visit our website rentingkc.com to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 N Sunset Dr have any available units?
614 N Sunset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 N Sunset Dr have?
Some of 614 N Sunset Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 N Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
614 N Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 N Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 N Sunset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 614 N Sunset Dr offer parking?
No, 614 N Sunset Dr does not offer parking.
Does 614 N Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 N Sunset Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 N Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 614 N Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 614 N Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 614 N Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 614 N Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 N Sunset Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City