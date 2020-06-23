All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 612 S Huttig Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
612 S Huttig Ave
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

612 S Huttig Ave

612 South Huttig Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

612 South Huttig Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Carlisle

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
612 S Huttig AveIndependence, MO 64053
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.??

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $825.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

(RLNE4527563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 S Huttig Ave have any available units?
612 S Huttig Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 S Huttig Ave have?
Some of 612 S Huttig Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 S Huttig Ave currently offering any rent specials?
612 S Huttig Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 S Huttig Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 S Huttig Ave is pet friendly.
Does 612 S Huttig Ave offer parking?
Yes, 612 S Huttig Ave does offer parking.
Does 612 S Huttig Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 S Huttig Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 S Huttig Ave have a pool?
No, 612 S Huttig Ave does not have a pool.
Does 612 S Huttig Ave have accessible units?
No, 612 S Huttig Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 612 S Huttig Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 S Huttig Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City