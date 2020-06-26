Rent Calculator
606 East Aberdeen Street
606 East Aberdeen Street
606 East Aberdeen Street
Location
606 East Aberdeen Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy home with fresh paint and hardwoods throughout most of the home. Updated bath. Fenced yard with storage shed. Email me today for a showing!
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/34552
(RLNE4871790)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 606 East Aberdeen Street have any available units?
606 East Aberdeen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 606 East Aberdeen Street have?
Some of 606 East Aberdeen Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 606 East Aberdeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 East Aberdeen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 East Aberdeen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 East Aberdeen Street is pet friendly.
Does 606 East Aberdeen Street offer parking?
Yes, 606 East Aberdeen Street offers parking.
Does 606 East Aberdeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 East Aberdeen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 East Aberdeen Street have a pool?
No, 606 East Aberdeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 East Aberdeen Street have accessible units?
No, 606 East Aberdeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 East Aberdeen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 East Aberdeen Street has units with dishwashers.
