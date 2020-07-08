604 West Maple Avenue, Independence, MO 64050 Heart of Independence
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent:*$525.00-$585.00
Apartment Amenities: Laundry Facilities On Site Dishwasher In Some Units Gas & Water Paid Stove And Refrigerator Included Central Air 24 Hour Maintenance Pet Friendly Spacious Closets Storage Available Cable Ready
Community Amenities: Close To Independence Square Quiet Neighborhood Minutes From Downtown Kansas City Independence School District Easy Highway Access Credit Debit Payment Accepted Entertainment Shopping And Dining All Within Walking Distance Some Off The Street Parking Available
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 have any available units?
604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.