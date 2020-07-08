All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

604 Maple Ave Unit: 616

604 West Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

604 West Maple Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent:*$525.00-$585.00

Apartment Amenities:
Laundry Facilities On Site
Dishwasher In Some Units
Gas & Water Paid
Stove And Refrigerator Included
Central Air
24 Hour Maintenance
Pet Friendly
Spacious Closets
Storage Available
Cable Ready

Community Amenities:
Close To Independence Square
Quiet Neighborhood
Minutes From Downtown Kansas City
Independence School District
Easy Highway Access
Credit Debit Payment Accepted
Entertainment
Shopping And Dining All Within Walking Distance
Some Off The Street Parking Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 have any available units?
604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 have?
Some of 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 currently offering any rent specials?
604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 is pet friendly.
Does 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 offer parking?
Yes, 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 offers parking.
Does 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 have a pool?
No, 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 does not have a pool.
Does 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 have accessible units?
No, 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Maple Ave Unit: 616 has units with dishwashers.

