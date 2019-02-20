All apartments in Independence
604 Maple Ave

Location

604 West Maple Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Rent:*$406.00-$460.00

Apartment Amenities:
Laundry Facilities On Site
Dishwasher In Some Units
Gas & Water Paid
Stove And Refrigerator Included
Central Air
24 Hour Maintenance
Pet Friendly
Spacious Closets
Storage Available
Cable Ready

Community Amenities:
Close To Independence Square
Quiet Neighborhood
Minutes From Downtown Kansas City
Independence School District
Easy Highway Access
Credit Debit Payment Accepted
Entertainment
Shopping And Dining All Within Walking Distance
Some Off The Street Parking Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Maple Ave have any available units?
604 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Maple Ave have?
Some of 604 Maple Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
604 Maple Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Maple Ave is pet friendly.
Does 604 Maple Ave offer parking?
No, 604 Maple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 604 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Maple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Maple Ave have a pool?
No, 604 Maple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 604 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 604 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Maple Ave has units with dishwashers.
