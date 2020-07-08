603 S Cedar Avenue

Amenities

603 S Cedar Ave (PRICE REDUCED) !! - 603 S Cedar Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Independence, MO



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Wash-basin and updated tiling in the bathtub.

-Basement

-Hardwood floors



REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$750.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$750.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet

$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



