Independence, MO
603 S Cedar Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

603 S Cedar Avenue

603 South Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

603 South Cedar Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Carlisle

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
603 S Cedar Ave (PRICE REDUCED) !! - 603 S Cedar Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Independence, MO

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Wash-basin and updated tiling in the bathtub.
-Basement
-Hardwood floors

REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.

AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOURS AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPLICATION IS COMPLETED AND APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$750.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$750.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE2655789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 S Cedar Avenue have any available units?
603 S Cedar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 S Cedar Avenue have?
Some of 603 S Cedar Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 S Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
603 S Cedar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 S Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 S Cedar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 603 S Cedar Avenue offer parking?
No, 603 S Cedar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 603 S Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 S Cedar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 S Cedar Avenue have a pool?
No, 603 S Cedar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 603 S Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 603 S Cedar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 603 S Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 S Cedar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

