519 South Arlington Avenue

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

This home is located on a nice, quiet street, in NE Independence. Features 2 bedrooms, a "Jack & Jill" bathroom, eat-in kitchen, office, one car attached garage, appliances, basement laundry hook-ups, and central air.



No Section 8



$40 app fee

$685 rent / $685 deposit

$250 pet deposit, per pet



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.