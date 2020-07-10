All apartments in Independence
519 South Arlington Avenue

Location

519 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Mt. Washington

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is located on a nice, quiet street, in NE Independence. Features 2 bedrooms, a "Jack & Jill" bathroom, eat-in kitchen, office, one car attached garage, appliances, basement laundry hook-ups, and central air.

No Section 8

$40 app fee
$685 rent / $685 deposit
$250 pet deposit, per pet

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

