Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:37 PM

514 West Walnut Street

514 West Walnut Street · (816) 788-6650
Location

514 West Walnut Street, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy studio apartment has been redone with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. 5 minutes from the Independence Square this lovely studio has more room than a typical studio with a living room and separate area off of the kitchenette.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 West Walnut Street have any available units?
514 West Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 514 West Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 West Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 West Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 West Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 514 West Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 514 West Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 514 West Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 West Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 West Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 514 West Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 West Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 514 West Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 West Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 West Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 West Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 West Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
