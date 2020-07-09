All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
5113 South Delaware Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5113 South Delaware Avenue

5113 South Delaware Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5113 South Delaware Avenue, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE RENT: Apply for this property by 10/31/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE.

Great Home with elaborate features, a wonderful floor plan, and a good sized lot. With the comfort of its features and GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please inquire about it today. Pets are allowed with some breed restrictions. Below are the breed restrictions and pet fees.

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-491-2780, email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets not permitted:
Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-491-2780 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 South Delaware Avenue have any available units?
5113 South Delaware Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 5113 South Delaware Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5113 South Delaware Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 South Delaware Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5113 South Delaware Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5113 South Delaware Avenue offer parking?
No, 5113 South Delaware Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5113 South Delaware Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5113 South Delaware Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 South Delaware Avenue have a pool?
No, 5113 South Delaware Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5113 South Delaware Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5113 South Delaware Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 South Delaware Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5113 South Delaware Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5113 South Delaware Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5113 South Delaware Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

