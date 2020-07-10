All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 29 2019 at 4:59 PM

509 Pacific Ave.

509 E Pacific Ave · No Longer Available
Location

509 E Pacific Ave, Independence, MO 64050
Benton

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Pacific Ave. have any available units?
509 Pacific Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 509 Pacific Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
509 Pacific Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Pacific Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Pacific Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 509 Pacific Ave. offer parking?
No, 509 Pacific Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 509 Pacific Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Pacific Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Pacific Ave. have a pool?
No, 509 Pacific Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 509 Pacific Ave. have accessible units?
No, 509 Pacific Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Pacific Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Pacific Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Pacific Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Pacific Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

