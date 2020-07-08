All apartments in Independence
506 W 38th Street N
506 W 38th Street N

506 West 38th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

506 West 38th Street North, Independence, MO 64050
Kentucky Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
506 W 38th Street N Available 05/31/20 Super Cute 3 Bedroom Ranch in Independence available SOON! - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your next home! This adorable home features: hardwood floors, ceiling fans, freshly painted, updated kitchen, and large yard perfect for summer entertaining. This home is in a great location close to coffee shops, pharmacies, restaurants and shopping! Close to everything Independence and good highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 W 38th Street N have any available units?
506 W 38th Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 W 38th Street N have?
Some of 506 W 38th Street N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 W 38th Street N currently offering any rent specials?
506 W 38th Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 W 38th Street N pet-friendly?
No, 506 W 38th Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 506 W 38th Street N offer parking?
Yes, 506 W 38th Street N offers parking.
Does 506 W 38th Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 W 38th Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 W 38th Street N have a pool?
No, 506 W 38th Street N does not have a pool.
Does 506 W 38th Street N have accessible units?
No, 506 W 38th Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 506 W 38th Street N have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 W 38th Street N does not have units with dishwashers.

