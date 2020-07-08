All apartments in Independence
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

503 N Spring St

503 North Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

503 North Spring Street, Independence, MO 64050
McCoy

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 55+ Community Apartment Building! This is an adorable 6 apartment building. Quiet, clean and affordable. Two bedroom, one bath with hallway laundry facility as an added bonus along with off street parking, make sure to come and see!
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*
*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in property, building or individual apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 N Spring St have any available units?
503 N Spring St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 N Spring St have?
Some of 503 N Spring St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 N Spring St currently offering any rent specials?
503 N Spring St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 N Spring St pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 N Spring St is pet friendly.
Does 503 N Spring St offer parking?
Yes, 503 N Spring St offers parking.
Does 503 N Spring St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 N Spring St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 N Spring St have a pool?
No, 503 N Spring St does not have a pool.
Does 503 N Spring St have accessible units?
No, 503 N Spring St does not have accessible units.
Does 503 N Spring St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 N Spring St has units with dishwashers.

