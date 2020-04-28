All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
4815 South Kendall Drive
4815 South Kendall Drive

4815 Kendall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4815 Kendall Drive, Independence, MO 64055
Highland Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! Sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 South Kendall Drive have any available units?
4815 South Kendall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 4815 South Kendall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4815 South Kendall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 South Kendall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 South Kendall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4815 South Kendall Drive offer parking?
No, 4815 South Kendall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4815 South Kendall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 South Kendall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 South Kendall Drive have a pool?
No, 4815 South Kendall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4815 South Kendall Drive have accessible units?
No, 4815 South Kendall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 South Kendall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 South Kendall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 South Kendall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 South Kendall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
