Last updated October 16 2019 at 5:32 PM

435 South Tennessee Avenue

435 Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

435 Tennessee Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Harrison

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
online portal
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Washer & Dryer
Pets allowed with deposit

Adorable 2 bedroom house in Independence! Master bedroom with his and her closets, walks out to beautiful sun room. Lots of charm with the original hardwoods and wood work throughout the home. Spacious deck that overlooks a large fenced backyard! This home is a must see!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 South Tennessee Avenue have any available units?
435 South Tennessee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 South Tennessee Avenue have?
Some of 435 South Tennessee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 South Tennessee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
435 South Tennessee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 South Tennessee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 South Tennessee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 435 South Tennessee Avenue offer parking?
No, 435 South Tennessee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 435 South Tennessee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 South Tennessee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 South Tennessee Avenue have a pool?
No, 435 South Tennessee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 435 South Tennessee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 435 South Tennessee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 435 South Tennessee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 South Tennessee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

