435 South Tennessee Avenue

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Adorable 2 bedroom house in Independence! Master bedroom with his and her closets, walks out to beautiful sun room. Lots of charm with the original hardwoods and wood work throughout the home. Spacious deck that overlooks a large fenced backyard! This home is a must see!



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.