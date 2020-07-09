All apartments in Independence
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

4312 S Canterbury Place #5

4312 Cantebury Place · No Longer Available
Location

4312 Cantebury Place, Independence, MO 64055
Southern

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing location for this 2 bedroom apartment, with a balcony, off street parking, secured entry and onsite laundry. Kitchen, dining room, plenty of closet space and a separate locking storage unit right by the front door. Right behind Noland road in quiet well kept neighborhood, with easy access to all the new shopping and entertainment!

****This is a NO PET, NO SMOKING property. This means no smoking of any type or pets of any type anywhere ON the property. We will enforce this policy!****

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

